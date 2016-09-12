Appeal to trace witness after sexual assault in Leamington

Police would like to trace a witness who may have vital information about a sexual assault on a woman in her twenties in Leamington.

The incident is reported to have taken place at approximately 3.20am in St Helens Road on Saturday September 3.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged around 25, large build, with dark brown hair and facial stubble. He was wearing a grey hooded top and jeans and spoke with an Eastern European accent.

Officers urgently need to speak to the man who may have vital information that can identify the offender.

He is believed to have been approached by the victim prior to the assault at approximately 3.15am at the junction of St Helens Road and Tachbrook Road.

The witness is described as a white man, aged 19 and was wearing a short sleeved top and jeans.

Detective Constable Paula Poland, from Leamington CID, said: “Enquires into the assault remain ongoing. We urgently need to trace this man who we believe was approached by the victim seeking help.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or recognise the description of the man should call police on the 101 quoting incident 211 of Friday September 9.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.