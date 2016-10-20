Appeal to find missing Warwick woman

A public appeal has been launched by police to try and find a missing woman from Warwick.

Anina Brindley-Smith, 66, who also refers to herself to George, was last seen at approximately 3.45pm yesterday (Wednesday 19 October) near to Warwick New Road.

It is believed she then took a taxi to Tesco in Warwick.

George requires medication and it is currently unknown if she has this with her. She has a very long grey ponytail and wears glasses.

She may be wearing a long black leather jacket, grey or brown suit trousers and black Adidas trainers.

Concerns are growing for George’s welfare and Warwickshie Police are urging anyone who has seen her to call them on 101.