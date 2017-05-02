Appeal to find man who went missing from Warwick

Warwickshire Police is appealing to the public to help find a 41-year-old man who has been reported missing from Warwick.

Grant Ellis, who lives in Coventry, was last seen in St Michaels Road at about 6.30pm on Monday April 24.

He is described as a black man, 5ft 6ins tall, balding but with long dreadlocks, a beard and moustache. He also has one eye missing. The attached photograph was taken some time ago and does not match the description.

He was wearing a dark grey tracksuit and a black coat when he was last seen.

Mr Ellis is usually seen walking with his dog, a blue Staffordshire Bull Terrier called Shark. He does not have Shark with him at the moment but the dog is safe and well.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Mr Ellis’s welfare and would like to hear from anyone who sees him or has any information regarding his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 404 of April 24.