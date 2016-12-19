Appeal for witnesses following sexual assault at Asda in Sydenham

Police are appealing for information following a sexual assault which took place at Asda in Sydenham on Thursday.

A man approached a woman inside the supermarket on Chesterton Drive and asked her a question.

He then grabbed her in a hugging motion and kissed her on the check, before touching her inappropriately over her clothing.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have any information.

Please call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 144 of 15 December 2016.

Alternatively, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online via their website.

A 42-year-old man from Leamington has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault as a result of the incident.

He is currently on bail until January 15.