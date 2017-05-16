Appeal for witnesses after spate of armed robberies in south Warwickshire

Police are appealing for information after a spate of armed robberies in south Warwickshire.

The police are investigating three armed robberies which all happened yesterday.

The first incident (incident number 36 of May 15) happened yesterday morning (Monday). Police were called to the Shell service station on the Banbury Road in Southam at 5.28am.

A man, wearing a face mask, dark hooded top and dark trousers, entered the premises and threatened a member of staff with a baseball bat, he demanded money and then made off in an unknown direction.

A customer was in the shop at the time of the incident but no one was injured.

The second robbery (incident number 154 of May 15) happened at the Windy Arbour Post Office on Moseley Road in Kenilworth.

The incident happened between 12.20pm and 12.24pm when two unknown people entered the premises and demanded money whilst making threats with a knife.

The suspects left empty-handed after being challenged by the victim who has, in turn, sustained cuts to his hand and arm.

It is believed that the two offenders made off along the Moseley Road towards the Worcester Road.

Another robbery (incident number 1 of May 16) happened in Kenilworth at approximately 11.45pm last night (Monday) where two men entered Domino’s on Leyes Lane carrying weapons, believed to be a knife and a hammer, demanding staff to tell them where the safe is kept.

The members of staff ran to a local premises to raise the alarm. Upon returning it was discovered that an amount of IT equipment had been taken.

Detective Inspector Tim Sharp said: “A full investigation is underway to establish if these incidents are connected.

“The common theme is that the offenders are believed to be two white men in their late teens/early 20s, wearing dark clothing.

“We understand that this will be worrying to the public and I would reassure you that we are doing all we can to identify those involved and bring them to justice.

“We urge anybody who may have witnessed any of the above incidents, or who may have seen any suspicious activity within the areas, to come forward by calling us.”

Anyone with any information about the robberies should call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting the above incident numbers.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.