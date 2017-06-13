Appeal for witnesses after shop robbery in Warwick

Police are appealing for witnesses after a robbery at a shop in Warwick yesterday (Monday).

The police were called at 5:45am yesterday (Monday June 12) to a report of a robbery at One Stop in Chase Meadow Square.

Three offenders are believed to have followed staff into the premises and demanded money from the safe.

A member of staff was assaulted before the offenders made off with an amount of money, cigarettes and a handbag.

The first man is described as a white man in his early 30s, approximately 5ft 10ins tall with a stocky build.

He was wearing a long-sleeved light blue Adidas hooded top, with dark grey tracksuit trousers and black trainers. He was also wearing a face covering and black gloves.

The second man is described as a white man in his early 30s of stocky build and approximately 5ft 9ins tall. He was also wearing a face covering, black gloves and tracksuit trousers.

The third man has been described as a white man, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, stocky build but slightly smaller than the other two suspects, wearing a face covering, gloves, tracksuit trousers and trainers.

Warwickshire Police has increased patrols in the local area and are offering crime prevention advice to businesses in the community.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time, to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 52 of June 12.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or using their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.