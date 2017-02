Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Lillington.

It is believed that the assault took place between 10.15pm and 10.40pm on last Friday.

The incident took place on Cubbington Road and it is thought to involve an altercation between three white men.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to call them on 101 quoting incident number 422 of February 3.