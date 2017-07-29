Appeal for information after burglars threatened resident with crow bar and hammer in Leamington

Police are appealing for information after burglars threatened resident with crow bar and hammer.

Warwickshire Police is investigating an aggravated burglary in Fallow Hill in Leamington.

At approximately 11.30pm on Wednesday, July 26, the victim a man in his 30s had been sitting in his living room with the patio door open, when three unknown men have entered the property.

It’s reported that the three offenders, once in the living room have threatened the victim with a hammer and crow bar, before searching the house.

They have then left with contents of a safe, a wallet, cash, keys, a mobile phone, a drill, six watches as well as other miscellaneous items.

After leaving the house, they have also searched the victim’s vehicle, which had been located at the back of the property.

They have left the scene in an unknown direction.

A thorough investigation is underway and the police are urging people to come forward if they spotted any suspicious activity prior to the incident.

PC Andrew Rouse of Warwickshire Police said: “This was a frightening incident for the victim, who has not been injured but is understandably shaken.

“I would like to reassure the community that a thorough investigation is underway and increased patrols are being conducted in the area.

“Were you in the area at around 11:30pm and heard or saw any suspicious activity during or prior the incident, if so, then please contact us on 101 quoting incident 44 of 27 July 2017”

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org