Another strong fundraising year for Leamington’s Rugby4heroes

The Rugby4Heroes’ 2017 fundraising drive has now come to an end with a another strong year.

Members of the organisation raise money at their events every year.

Mike Vallance presenting a cheque for �500 to Master of the Lord Leycester Hospital, Heidi Meyer and Tony Lewis.

The Old Leamingtonians RFC Rugby4Heroes Rugby and Music Festival returned for its ninth year in May and the Rugby4Heroes Golf Day, which took place on June 9 this year returned for its fourth year.

It has been another successful year for the team, with more than £16,000 raised.

Mike Vallance, project leader for Rugby4Heroes, said: “I am delighted to confirm that the 2017 Rugby4Heroes Festival made a profit of £5,092.89, which was up from the 2016 total of £3,300.

“We presented a £2,250 donation to 353 at the Golf Day and we will arrange to distribute the balance to the other charities shortly.

“I am also proud to confirm that we had a bumper successful R4H golf day and made a profit of £11,154 in aid of the 353 Charitable Trust and gave a further donation of £500 to the Lord Leycester Hospital in Warwick as they prepare for the arrival of a wounded 28-year-old British soldier from the Afghanistan campaign.

“We had a very good and competitive auction which really ramped up our profits compared with the £2,250 we made in 2016 at this event.

“So in total we have generated £16,246.89 this year for our charitable causes. That brings our sum total since we started nine years ago to £94,246 against our £100,000 ten-year target.”

Next year’s Rugby4Heroes festival will the tenth and final event and it is hoped that the £100,000 target will be hit.

The Rugby4Heroes Festival 2018 will take place from 11 May to 13 May 2018. The Golf Day is still yet to be decided.