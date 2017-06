Another case of a car being stolen after a burglary in Kenilworth has been reported this week.

Between 10am and 7pm on Monday June 26, burglars kicked in the lower panel in the rear door of a home in Whitehead Drive off Dalehouse Lane.

Once inside, they searched the house before finding a set of car keys. They used the keys to steal a Seat car from the driveway.

Anyone with any information about this burglary should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 397 of June 26.