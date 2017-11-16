Another burglary reported in Kenilworth

Burglars have been active in Kenilworth once again this week.
Between 9am on Tuesday November 14 and 9am on Wednesday November 15, offenders broke into a home in Grange Avenue by smashing a pane of glass in a rear window.
Once inside the house, the offenders carried out a messy search of a bedroom before making off. Nothing appears to have been stolen.
Anyone with any information about this crime should call Warwickshire Police on 101.
