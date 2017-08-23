Anger over change of use for memorial bus stop shelter in Barford

Barford residents are angry that the village’s war memorial bus shelter will no longer be used as a stop due to a new housing development.

Developer Taylor Wimpey was recently given permission to build a housing estate in the middle of the village with an exit road onto the Wellesbourne Road but due to safety concerns over buses stopping at the memorial shelter its lay-by was filled in and a new temporary shelter and stop will be put in place further away.

Villagers have said that by taking away the purpose of the memorial shelter, the developer and Warwickshire County Council’s highways department are disrespecting those who it is dedicated to.

Ken Hope said: “Many Barford residents are very angry about the enforced ‘change of use’ of the shelter.

“This is seen as disrespectful of those who fell in the Second World War.

“Barford Heritage Group members agreed that this was an appalling step and they have the support of many long-term villagers.”

Villagers also say the change of location of the stop will inconvenience elderly residents and that the council has been heavy handed in its approach to road safety. Mr Hope said: “The planned replacement bus stop and shelter is to be further along the road but no longer in a central position.

“There are only two buses an hour through the village, a maximum of 24 in a day. “They typically stop for less than a minute and only if there are passengers.

“This high level of disrespect could be seen as pandering to careless or impatient drivers.”

Taylor Wimpey has said the change of use for the bus stop and removal of the lay-by were done in accordance with the transport assessment for the housing estate and that the shelter itself will remain untouched.

***** Barford’s war memorial bus built in memory of the villagers who died in the Second World War.

It was built of brick with a tiled roof in keeping with the architecture of the old country village.

It was dedicated as a War Memorial in September 1949.

Most of those who were villagers at the time would have known or even been comrades-in-arms with the fallen. *****