Andy Murray’s Wimbledon trophy comes to Leamington tennis club

Tennis players were in the presence of greatness in Leamington last weekend.

Andy Murray’s own personal Wimbledon Trophy was brought to Leamington Lawn Tennis and Squash Club as part of the two week Jaguar Trophy Tour on the run up to this year’s Wimbledon. The club was chosen by the organisers as one of a small number of venues for its outstanding contribution to grass roots tennis.

Tony Pillinger with the Wimbledon Trophy.

This came on the back of news from the Lawn Tennis Association that the club and tournament organiser Tony Pillinger are to be the recipients of the Tournament of the Year award as part of the Aegon British Tennis awards.

Tony, who is also a coach at the club will be presented this award during the week of Wimbledon.