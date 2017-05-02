Almost £6,000 raised by Kenilworth Ladies Circle this year

Kenilworth Ladies Circle has raised almost £6,000 during the 2016/17 fundraising year.

The voluntary organisation raised £5994.50 in total, with £4,826 of that going to The Shakespeare Hospice.

The Shakespeare Hospice was the Circle’s chairperson’s charity of choice, and late night meetings, 10k races and rowing 40ft-long Chinese war canoes down the River Avon were among some of the activities that raised the money.

Angie Arnold, CEO of The Shakespeare Hospice, said: “We are very grateful to Kenilworth Ladies Circle for supporting The Shakespeare Hospice during the past 12 months.

“We greatly appreciate the amazing amount of money the ladies have raised for us, which will be put to a very good cause with our hospice services.”

Other charities benefitting from the group’s fundraising included No More Floor Campaign, Girl Guides, The British Legion Poppy Appeal and Coventry Carers Trust.