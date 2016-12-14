Almost £3.5 million of suspected counterfeit goods seized at Wellesbourne Market

Police seized suspected counterfeit goods worth almost £3.5 million being sold at Wellesbourne Market this weekend.

In a joint operation with members of the Anti Counterfeiting Group (ACG) and National Markets Group (NMG), the items were taken from the market on Saturday December 10.

Inspector Julia Brealey said: “This is not the first time we have targeted operations at this market.

“This latest action should send out a clear message to all those trading in suspected counterfeit goods that we will catch you and you risk not only losing all your stock but also your vehicle and possibly your liberty.

“The message is simple - legitimate traders are welcome at Wellesbourne Market but we will disrupt the operation of those thought to be non-legitimate traders.”

Graham Mogg, Intelligence Coordinator at the ACG and Chair of the NMG, said: “The sale of any potential counterfeit products including unsafe electrical and cosmetic items at Wellesbourne Market places shoppers at risk of serious injury.

“In addition this criminality undermines legitimate trade, takes revenue out of the UK economy and is known to fund other crime and terrorism.

“We were delighted to support the direct and positive action taken by Warwickshire Police to mitigate those risks and protect the public.

“Our members are very grateful to the police for their work in this area and we will continue to work in collaboration with the authorities to remove suspected counterfeit goods from Wellesbourne Market.”

A 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, both from Birmingham were arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation. They have been bailed until February 2017.