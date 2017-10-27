All you need to know for this year’s Christmas Lantern Parade in Leamington

People are being urged to get creative to help light up Leamington with a magical display of lanterns for the town’s annual festive parade.

Free lantern making workshops will be held every Sunday in November ahead of the sixth Leamington Lantern Parade organised by BID Leamington taking place on Sunday, December 3.

BID Leamington will be running the workshops, with all materials provided, at the Royal Pump Room on the Parade on Sunday, November 5, 12, 19 and 26.

Stephanie Kerr, executive director of BID Leamington, said: “The Leamington Lantern Parade is a truly magical event in the town’s calendar and heralds the countdown to Christmas.

“We really enjoy helping hundreds of local families get into the creative and festive spirit each year, and are once again looking forward to being wowed by the spectacular creations made by people of all ages either at home or at one of our workshops.

“We are encouraging local schools to get involved this year and would also like to hear from anyone over the age of 16 who would like to volunteer to help at the workshops and the lantern parade itself.

“We are also inviting people attending the parade to donate toys which will be distributed to local children in time for Christmas.”

The lantern parade will meet at The Bandstand in the Royal Pump Room Gardens at 4pm and set off at about 4.30pm.

It will finish with Christmas carols around the Tree of Lights at the Town Hall, where there will also be reindeer, stilt-walking snowflakes and entertainment from the Royal Spa Brass Band and local singer David Harrop.

The workshops will run from 10am to 4pm, with last entry at 2pm, and those attending are asked to allow approximately two hours to make a lantern.

Lantern making packs are also available from the offices of BID Leamington at 35c Park Court, off Park Street in Leamington, at a cost of £5 per pack.

For more information on the workshops and volunteering, contact BID Leamington on 01926 470634 or email info@bidleamington.com. Further details are also available at www.leamingtonlanternparade.co.uk