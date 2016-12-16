All is Well now Leamington healing centre has a new home

A charity which has its roots in a Leamington back garden and which has spent the last 12 years using a variety of venues around the town now has a home of its own.

The Well Christian Healing Centre has bought the former Christian Science Church in Augusta Place which, not so long ago, was under threat of demolition but is now in line for a major makeover.

Architect Terry Plant of Design Buro has been working closely with the team at The Well on the renovation plans for the former church. He said: “We plan to replace the current 1970s frontage with a light, bright foyer and meeting area that will be more in keeping with the local architectural style. Much better use will be made of the available space throughout and there is a beautiful central hall built in the 1950s that will be renovated to retain its period charm whilst meeting modern needs and health and safety standards.”

The idea for The Well came to Rev Anne Hibbert while relaxing in a friend’s back garden and from there it has grown into a well-known charity that attracts hundreds of people from Leamington and across the country each year to its activities.

These have been held in The Pump Rooms and a range of other buildings, supported by a small staff team in Leamington.

But now it has its first permanent home, all its activities will be brought under one roof and a new meeting place will be created in the heart of the town.

Rev Hibbert said: “We’ve been looking for a home of our own for many years, and so we’re delighted we finally have one.

“There is still work to do before we can move in but soon we’ll be able to provide many more people with the opportunity to seek healing.

“This is a big step for The Well Christian Healing Centre and we hope to meet the wider needs of our community too.”

The prospect of the new building has brought much excitement and possibilities to The Well.

The Well team is actively seeking collaborations with individuals, community groups and businesses who may wish to utilise the main hall and new meeting facilities next year.

The Well, a registered charity, was founded in 2004 by Rev Hibbert who is an ordained Church of England minister.

It offers healing prayer in the name of Jesus Christ to people of all faiths and none, holds retreats and quiet days, pioneers new kinds of Christian healing prayer and practice, and trains and equips others to offer Christian prayer ministry.

For more information and how to contact The Well, visit the website www.wellhealing.org