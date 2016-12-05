All former Kenilworth Cub Scouts invited to 100th anniversary ‘promise party’

Every former Cub Scout from Kenilworth is being invited to see current Cubs renew their promise at Kenilworth Castle to celebrate 100 years of Cub Scouting in a ‘promise party.’

Cubs in the Kenilworth district will repeat their promise, which all Cubs must make before being welcomed into the movement, on Friday December 16 at exactly 7.16pm, although the event starts at 6.30pm.

Cubs all over the UK will be having similar events at the same time.

Assistant district commissioner Douglas Faulconbridge said: “Anyone who lives in Kenilworth and has been a Cub is invited to join us and reminisce about their time as part of this worldwide youth movement.”

To help publicise the event, Douglas has been taking several photos of former Cubs holding the ‘Cub 100 Board’, which shows they were a former Cub. Jeremy Wright MP is among the gallery.

Anyone wishing to see some of Douglas’s photos should click here.