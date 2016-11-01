Air Ambulance fundraising week raises more than £30,000

A campaign for the county’s air ambulance service has managed to raise thousands of pounds.

The Air Ambulance Service, held a fundraising week in September, to help raise money for their vital services.

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance held street collections across the two counties from September 17 to September 25.

Supporters handed out the charity’s special yellow cross pin badges in exchange for donations during the high profile awareness week.

In Warwickshire supporters donated £7,307.

The ambulance service moved into their new headquarters in Rugby last month from their former premises in Princethorpe, which the service relocated to in 2010 after moving from Coventry Airport.

The charity are now located at Clifton House in Butlers Leap.

Collette Richardson, one of the charity’s fundraising managers, said: “The generosity of the public was fantastic and the response we got on the streets from people was amazing.

“I would also like to thank all the volunteers who gave up their time to help with the collections. We couldn’t have done it without them.

“It was only the second year the campaign has been organised but it is going from strength to strength and will continue to develop each year.”

The week-long charity drive managed to raise a total of £30,460, which was £5,000 more than last year’s event.

All of the money will go towards the Air Ambulance Service and its sister service the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance.