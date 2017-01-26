Aftershave stolen in Tachbrook Road burglary

Keys to an Audi A6 and aftershave were among the items stolen in a burglary in Whitnash.

The incident happened in Tachbrook Road yesterday (Wednesday) between 4.30pm and 7pm,

Police have said: “Please check your garden sheds and make sure they are locked. Also remove any spades forks and any other items that could help potential burglars break in to your or your neighbours’ properties.

“Now is the time to look at your home security. Starting with the perimeter boundaries, how would a burglar get in to your home ?”

“Also, please keep your vehicle keys in a secure place.”

People with information in connection to this incident can contact 101, quoting the incident number wk-20170125-400