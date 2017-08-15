Abandoned puppy peanut goes to forever home after appeal by Kenilworth Dogs Trust

A 10-week-old puppy that was left abandoned at the side of the road and was being cared for by a Kenilworth dogs home has moved into her forever home.

The terrier-cross puppy, named Peanut, was being cared for by Dogs Trust in Kenilworth after being found by a member of the public found her abandoned in a box at the roadside on the A446 in Berkswell, which was covered by a single piece of wood to stop the her from getting out.

Peanut with her new house mates Barney and Lilly.

After an appeal for a loving home, Samantha and Tim Bell from Solihull, are now the proud new owners of Peanut.

Samantha said: “I saw Peanut’s rehoming appeal in the local press and I just couldn’t understand how anyone could dump a defenceless puppy.

“When I went to meet her and saw her for the first time, I burst into tears – she was just so tiny and she was a bouncy, happy puppy despite what she’d been through.

“Now she is home with us and settling in a treat with her house mates Barney the Westie and Lily the Patterdale Terrier who are loving having a puppy to play with.

Peanut in her new home.

“She is one spoilt puppy and we feel incredibly lucky to have her in our lives. She is an absolute star, full of fun and we’re determined to give her the best of everything after her traumatic start.

“We’re so grateful to the staff at the Dogs Trust for letting us give Peanut a home. The staff there do such a wonderful job caring for thousands of dogs each year and it’s great to see the hard work and dedication that goes into making sure the dogs are happy and cared for.”

Emma Healey, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Kenilworth, said: “We look after hundreds of abandoned and unwanted dogs every year but it still shocks us to think that someone could abandon a puppy like this.

“We believe a dog is for life and luckily, it’s a happy ending for Peanut who we know will be very happy in her new home.”

If you can give any of the homeless hounds at Dogs Trust Kenilworth a loving new home, please call 0300 303 0292.