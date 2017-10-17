93-year-old woman hit by car outside Sainsbury’s in Kenilworth dies from injuries

A 93-year-old woman who was hit by a car outside Sainsbury’s in Kenilworth last week has died from her injuries.

Police were called to reports of a collision between a white BMW and the woman outside the supermarket in Warwick Road on Thursday October 12 at just before 12.35pm.

She was taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire with serious injuries. She was unable to recover and sadly died on Sunday October 15.

The woman’s name has not yet been released. A liaison officer at Warwickshire Police is in touch with the woman’s family.

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the crash. Any witnesses are asked to call 101 and quote incident number 156 of October 12.