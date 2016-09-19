Nostalgia: Waterloo hero settled here

Search

George and Anne's gravestone in Lillington.

A British Army officer and hero of the Battle of Waterloo, who later hunted down smugglers in Ireland, settled in Leamington after his retirement. He died in the town and is buried in St Mary Magdalene Churchyard, Lillington.

