Cost of living - fuel prices on the rise

Mixed news for motorists this week as the cost of fuel has remained largely the same this week, with unleaded petrol still at 111.3 pence per litre.

However, Office of National Statistics figures show that the cost of diesel has also risen, by 0.5p pence per litre with the cost at the pump now 113.9 pence per litre.

Fuel is more expensive than at the same time time last year, with unleaded petrol 0.7 pence per litre more expensive and diesel 3.4 pence per litre more than it was this week in 2015.